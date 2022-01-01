Dope Cup Winner – Oregon 2018! TAG score of 93.3!!



Nu produces high quality medical cannabis infusions. For patients, by patients. Nu adheres to the highest standards of production. All formulations are processed in 100% food grade environments. Source products used for extraction are grown according to GMP and GPP standards without the use of pesticides and free of heavy metals:



-Made from Organic Ethanol extracted cannabis oil, blended with Grapeseed Oil

-Lemon essence added for superior flavor and product

-Products are processed, packaged and handled in a Good Production and Good Manufacturing Practices standard facility

-All products are made using only food grade formulations

-Source products used for extraction grown without the use of pesticides and free of heavy metals

-All products are laboratory analyzed to ensure potency and consistency.