Flower
KMAC
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
2
)
Resin
Eel River Kush Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Premium Jack Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
2.0
(
1
)
Resin
Apple Jack Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 67.08%
CBD 0%
Flower
Fire OG
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sunshine OG Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mint Julep Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate 100mg 16-Pack
by NUG
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Flower
Premium Jack
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Blue Steel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 77%
CBD 0%
Resin
Kandy Kush Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem 4
by NUG
Resin
Berries & Cream Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Nuclear Kush Live Resin 1g
by NUG
Pre-rolls
Grape Ape THCA Diamond Pre-Roll 1g
by NUG
Resin
Lime Trainwreck Live Resin 1g
by NUG
Flower
Vanilla Frosting
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Lemon Meringue Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Chernobyl Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Condiments
1:1 Matcha Chocolate 100mg 16-Pack
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Adams Apple Wax
by NUG
Resin
Frost Live Resin 1g
by NUG
THC 85.83%
CBD 0%
Flower
Strawberry Fruity Pebbles
by NUG
THC 0%
CBD 0%
