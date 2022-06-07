Each NUG Pop is infused with both 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD through state-of-the-art nano-emulsion technology, which maximizes bioavailability. In other words, you can expect to feel the effects of these icy treats in about 10 minutes. NUG Pops are made with all-natural fruit purees and sweetened with agave. They can be eaten on the spot upon purchase, or stored in home freezers for a refreshing treat at any time. NUG Pops come in five flavors reminiscent of restaurant-quality desserts and cocktails: Blackberry Pineapple, Raspberry Pomegranate, Salted Caramel Apple, Prickly Pear Margarita, Watermelon Lychee Lemonade.