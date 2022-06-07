About this product
Each NUG Pop is infused with both 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBD through state-of-the-art nano-emulsion technology, which maximizes bioavailability. In other words, you can expect to feel the effects of these icy treats in about 10 minutes. NUG Pops are made with all-natural fruit purees and sweetened with agave. They can be eaten on the spot upon purchase, or stored in home freezers for a refreshing treat at any time. NUG Pops come in five flavors reminiscent of restaurant-quality desserts and cocktails: Blackberry Pineapple, Raspberry Pomegranate, Salted Caramel Apple, Prickly Pear Margarita, Watermelon Lychee Lemonade.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG’s leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California’s largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.