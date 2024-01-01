Strain: Ice Cream Cake

Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33

Type: Indica-Hybrid



Flavors: Sweet Vanilla, Sourdough, & Gas

Variable Effects: Relaxed, Sedated, Euphoric

Primary Terpenes: Farnesene, δ-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, α-Humulene

Terpene Content: 9.52%



nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts.



At nugrun, we believe in honoring the natural essence of the cannabis plant. As a small-batch, locally crafted brand, our focus is on creating genuine, flavor-forward extracts that capture the true spirit of the plant. We use only whole plant, full nug inputs in our extraction process, ensuring that each batch retains the rich, exotic aromas and complex flavors that we crave. What this means is that our extracts do not contain distillate or any additives, period.



Our commitment to quality means we preserve the most and filter out the least, delivering a pure, unadulterated experience that’s as close to the plant as you can get. Whether you're chasing unique flavors or dabs on-the-go, nugrun live resin is made for those who appreciate the full spectrum of cannabis and assertive flavors.



Experience the difference with nugrun.—crafted for flavor, made for connoisseurs.



With a sleek and premium design, our All-In-One (AIO) device by BOLD boasts fully ceramic hardware crafted specifically for the Live Resin experience. Say goodbye to metals, cotton wicks, and burnt oils.

Show more