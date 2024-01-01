nugrun. x Summus Live Resin 1G AIO | Super Boof

by nugrun.
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

nugrun. x Summus Collaboration
Strain: Super Boof
Lineage: Black Cherry Punch x Tropicanna Cookies
Type: Hybrid

Flavors: Orange Cold Foam
Variable Effects: Stoney & Focused
Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Farnesene, δ-Limonene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene
Terpene Content: 10.39%

nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts. fully ceramic hardware.

About this strain

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

About this brand

nugrun.
No Distillate, No Trim, No Added "Live Resin Terpenes." nugrun. is a locally operated brand rooted in quality over quantity and known exclusively for live, whole plant, nug-run extracts. Every nugrun extract comes from whole flowers and is extracted with preservation of the plant's natural essence in mind. Our extracts are produced for mouth-watering flavor, and packaged with the intention of putting nothing but the best into a fully ceramic all-in-one cartridge. By opting to preserve the most and filter out the least in our process, we aim to create high terpene full-spectrum extracts for flavor chasing connoisseurs.

