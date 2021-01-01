About this product

RATED BEST SELLER! The Original Nugsmasher plug n play Rosin Extraction System featuring 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure and 4 x 4 inch heated extraction plates with and the ability to extract up-to 14g at one time 1000's in use everyday coupled with a lifetime warranty

Made out of Solid Structural Steel

Large 4" x 4" Smash Plates

Dual Heating Elements (160W ea)

Accurate Temperature Control

Circuit Protection

Fast Retract Plate Release

Manual Pump Arm

Made in America

Guaranteed for Life

Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasher is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!