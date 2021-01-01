NugSmasher
About this product
MADE TO TRAVEL The NugSmasher Rosin Extraction System - Mini Smasher Version featuring 2 Tons of pressure and 2.5 inch pressing plates. It is ideally suited for pressing around 3.5 grams of material or less.
Made out of Solid Steel
Heats up fast
Large 2.5" Smash Plates
Dual Heating Elements (70W ea)
Accurate Temperature Control
Circuit Protection
Fast Retract Plate Release
Manual Pump Arm
Made in America
Guaranteed for Life
Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasher is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!
Made out of Solid Steel
Heats up fast
Large 2.5" Smash Plates
Dual Heating Elements (70W ea)
Accurate Temperature Control
Circuit Protection
Fast Retract Plate Release
Manual Pump Arm
Made in America
Guaranteed for Life
Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasher is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!