About this product

MADE TO TRAVEL The NugSmasher Rosin Extraction System - Mini Smasher Version featuring 2 Tons of pressure and 2.5 inch pressing plates. It is ideally suited for pressing around 3.5 grams of material or less.

Made out of Solid Steel

Heats up fast

Large 2.5" Smash Plates

Dual Heating Elements (70W ea)

Accurate Temperature Control

Circuit Protection

Fast Retract Plate Release

Manual Pump Arm

Made in America

Guaranteed for Life

Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasher is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!