About this product

The NugSmasher X PUSH BUTTON plug n play Rosin Extraction System features the precise amount of automatic controlled pressure with one touch operation. The 4” x 4” inch heated extraction plates will give you the ability to extract up-to 14g at one press. Nugsmasher X is a Simple and effortless way to extract concentrates in minutes with a push of a button and yes, it comes with the NugSmasher lifetime warranty and industry leading customer service!



One touch automatic operation up and down

Accurate Digital Temperature Control NS710

Capable of extracting up to 14 grams at once

NugSmasher X bag, One size bag fits all (3g-14g) comes in 4 different micron sizes

Pressure to surface area matched for the perfect flower rosin extraction every time (900 Material PSI – with use of NugSmasher X bag)

Precision extraction plate alignment rods & bearings

Industrial powder coat finish

Made out of USA Solid Structural Steel & Aluminum

Large 4″ x 4″ Smash Plates

Dual Heating Elements (160W ea)

120v/240v 50Hz/60Hz 240v heater options

Industrial Rubber machine feet

Circuit Protection

Made in America

Guaranteed for Life