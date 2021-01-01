NugSmasher
The NugSmasherXP Rosin Extraction System - featuring 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure with precise pressure gauge and 4 x 6 inch Quad Heated pressing plates LED Lights plug n play system works with our 3.5 Gram 7 Gram and 14 gram bags this press will extract as much as two 14 gram bags a one time.
Made out of Solid Steel
Large 6" x 4" Smash Plates
Accurate pressure gauge for consistent extractions
Quad Heating Elements (160W ea)
Accurate Temperature Control
LED Lights
Circuit Protection
Fast Retract Plate Release
Manual Pump Arm
Made in America
Guaranteed for Life
Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasherXP is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!
