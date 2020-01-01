 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
NugTools Cover Photo

NugTools

TOOLS FOR THE HIGHER CLASS

Keep your life organized with the original all-in-one smoker's tool, the Nuggy.
Whether you roll-your-own, pack a pipe or vape - the Nuggy Hybrid gets the job done.
Always be prepared with the best all-in-one vape tool on the market, the Nuggy Vape.
Nuggy Hybrid or Nuggy Vape. NugTools has got you covered.
About NugTools

We design & manufacture innovative smoking accessories. Our mission is to keep smokers well equipped and organized.

Smoking accessories

more products

Available in

Worldwide, United States