About this strain
An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Doc’s OG is a cross of the famously potent Face Off OG and their very own Rare Dankness #1. With OG genetics shining through, consumers can expect a piney fuel-flavored strain with dense trichome-drenched buds that blanket the room with its diesel scent. Doc’s OG produces a high that goes straight to the head then leaves you in a state of full-body relaxation.
Doc’s OG effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
