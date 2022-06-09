Because of her limited size, short flowering stage and high yield she is also very wanted for commercial growth because they can deliver large quantities in a shorter period of time which means more income.

Afghan can handle amounts of stress and is mold and disease resistant so just that makes her very suitable for beginners, they can afford to make mistakes and she adjusts well to it.

People who suffer from insomnia find Afghan a perfect medicine to put them to sleep and also she relieves pain and stress.

The odor she spreads while blooming can be noted as a cannabis flavor mixed with a light citrus smell.

When you smoke the properly dried buds you’ll certainly taste strong flavor while the smoke is soft and dense.

The effect you get can be explained as narcotic and stoned, a definite couch-lock will keep you company.



This is an Indica dominant cannabis strain, which is capable of reaching a height of around 35 to 50 cms and producing as much as 350 grams of buds on each feminized plant. The THC content of Afghan feminized seeds plants is usually in the range of 15% to 20%, but it offers full body buzz when medicated on.



Typically, Afghan feminized seeds produce very strong plants with stems and they can be easily grown both outside and inside.



The round and huge shade leave sprouted by them mostly cover the entire plant. In a matter of around 8 to 9 weeks, one can see the plants growing big and sticky buds that are filled with resin.



The round and thick leaves have thick buds next to them. You may not see too many crystals in these plants but they still give smooth and rich hash like smoke, enjoyed by the weed lovers. They grow well in mountainous region, which is also evident from its history.



