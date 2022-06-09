Afgoo is another name for Afgooey, a cross of an unknown sativa from Maui and an unknown indica from Afghanistan. It’s a good nighttime strain with strong indica genetics (sativa/indica ratio of 20:80). THC levels are strong, passing 28% in some tests.

There isn’t much CBD in this strain, though, less than 1%, so it shouldn’t be used to treat conditions that respond to CBD, such as epilepsy. Instead, it’s an effective treatment for depression, chronic pain, nausea, insomnia, and anxiety.

The high is centered almost entirely on the body, with a calming euphoric sensation and a happy mood. The effect can be sleep-inducing and often comes with strong hunger. The Afgoo aroma is skunky and sweet, similar to pine, and the flavor is similar. Medical users should expect some potential side effects, including dry mouth and red eyes. Paranoia, dizziness, and headaches are also possibly though less likely.

Afgoo is a relatively popular strain, and it can be found on the black market in many parts of the United States. But it’s most common on the legal markets on the West Coast and in Colorado.