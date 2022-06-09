Fat Banana Automatic: A Soothing High And Fruity Taste

Her name sums her up perfectly; Fat Banana Automatic stinks of tropical fruits and produces large, chubby flowers. The strain is the autoflowering version of Fat Banana, an aromatic classic. The original made her mark on the cannabis world with her insane scent, massive THC level, and rewarding yield. Our breeders decided to cross this popular photoperiod variety with a ruderalis specimen over several generations to create a fast and impressive indica auto. Now, she’s easier to grow than ever before and offers a great yield in record time!



Effects, aroma and flavour

Fat Banana Automatic inherited indica-dominant genetics from the original strain. Much like her predecessor, she provokes a body-slamming high par excellence. Her effects take hold immediately, plunging users into a euphoric state of relaxation. All of this is fuelled by a high level of THC that sets Fat Banana Automatic apart from most other autos. The strain is ideal for evening smoke sessions. Users might feel too relaxed to function properly during the daytime. Cook some food, put on a good film, and get ready for a few hours of couch-lock.



Fat Banana Automatic’s potency also gives her medicinal viability. Her calming nature is effective at reducing stress, and the physical aspect of her high may help to relieve aches and pains.



The original Fat Banana was given her name for a reason. Her bulbous buds produce a fruity and sweet terpene profile. Fat Banana Automatic inherited these sugary scents alongside flavours of banana, sweetness, and citrus fruit.



Growing Fat Banana Automatic

Fat Banana Automatic provides a hefty harvest after only 9–10 weeks from germination. Her speedy growth pattern is perfect for impatient growers looking to smoke as soon as possible. When grown indoors, she’ll produce a good yield of up to 450g/m² and grow no taller than 100cm. Outdoor plants peak at 120cm and produce a harvest of 175g per plant.