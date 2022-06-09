The Netherlands’ most popular Haze infused with a fruity sativa-twist to create this one of a kind autoflower.



Again we can say with pride that we have been able to add a new sativa dominant autoflower variant to our assortiment. Despite the difficult journey that our Blue Amnesia had to pass through, during the crossing with a ruderalis, the breeders of this strain have retained the authentic indisputable taste, exhilarating headbuzz and sweet fruity aroma of Blue Amnesia.



During a lifetime of 8-10 weeks, these plants grow into wonderful specimens. Blue Amnesia Cannabis Seeds can grow into relatively tall plants, rewarding you with a large number of heavy buds. This makes the Blue Amnesia one of our of our highest yielding genetics.