The Netherlands’ most popular Haze infused with a fruity sativa-twist to create this one of a kind autoflower.
Again we can say with pride that we have been able to add a new sativa dominant autoflower variant to our assortiment. Despite the difficult journey that our Blue Amnesia had to pass through, during the crossing with a ruderalis, the breeders of this strain have retained the authentic indisputable taste, exhilarating headbuzz and sweet fruity aroma of Blue Amnesia.
During a lifetime of 8-10 weeks, these plants grow into wonderful specimens. Blue Amnesia Cannabis Seeds can grow into relatively tall plants, rewarding you with a large number of heavy buds. This makes the Blue Amnesia one of our of our highest yielding genetics.
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.