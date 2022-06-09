Auto Blueberry Feminized Cannabis Seeds by NukeHeads Euro Source Premium Selection: NukeHeads Euro Source Auto Blueberry is one of our most popular automatic cannabis strains – Quick flowering and low height make it ideal for the discreet gardener. It is suitable for Northern climates and outdoors will be ready in 9 to 10 weeks from seed and indoors it could be ready a bit earlier. Height will be around 70cm depending on environment and it will produce one main giant sticky bud. Outdoors yields of up to 120g per plant are possible and indoors 425 to 475g/m2 can be achieved… proper Juicy!! With a mix of the best Blueberry, Thai and afghan parents it has a well-grounded genetic history. As its name suggests it has a sweet and fruity blueberry taste and smell. When flowering it will have a bluish purple hue which is a joy to behold. The strength and quality of the high/stone is above moderate and is a smooth and relaxing high. NukeHeads Euro Source Auto Blueberry is one for the dreamers and poets! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 60% Indica / 10% Sativa / 30% Ruderalis Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: 9 to 10 weeks Yield: Indoor: 425 to 500g/m2 – Outdoor: 120g/plant Height: 50 to 80cm THC: 14% CBD: Medium Genetics: Blueberry x Ruderalis Medicinal Properties: Medium Medical Conditions: Stress, Pain Relief Taste/Flavour: Blueberry, Sweet and Fruity Effect: Happy feeling, Relaxing Grow Difficulty: Medium