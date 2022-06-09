Some plants have produced as low as 18% THC so please understand there is obviously variables to how much potency the plant can produce is grow dependent \ pheno-expression.



BRUCE BANNER STRAIN OVERVIEW

Just like the Hulk himself, the Bruce Banner strain is big and green, and very strong in terms of what it can do. This strain has a whopping 27% THC average and can work wonders for headaches and any conditions involving chronic pain. Despite having a name like Bruce Banner though, this strain has a very sweet and delicate flavor and aroma similar to that of berries and candy.