About this product
Some plants have produced as low as 18% THC so please understand there is obviously variables to how much potency the plant can produce is grow dependent \ pheno-expression.
BRUCE BANNER STRAIN OVERVIEW
Just like the Hulk himself, the Bruce Banner strain is big and green, and very strong in terms of what it can do. This strain has a whopping 27% THC average and can work wonders for headaches and any conditions involving chronic pain. Despite having a name like Bruce Banner though, this strain has a very sweet and delicate flavor and aroma similar to that of berries and candy.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.