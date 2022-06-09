About this product
Auto Bubble Gum cannabis strain is an evenly balanced, autoflowering hybrid with 17% THC. This easy to grow and award-winning hybrid is famous in the medical cannabis market, since the 1970’s. Its essence is as sweet as candy, in flavour and scent, with a range of berry nuances. It can treat several chronic conditions, including pain, cramps, and headaches or migraines. Auto Bubble Gum cannabis strain is good for daytime and evening usage.
Type of High
Auto Bubble Gum cannabis strain’s high begins with more prominent physical effects before the Sativa aspect kicks in, providing a mellow and uplifted feeling that makes it hard to not smile through your day.
Genetics
Lineage: Auto Bubble Gum cannabis strain is a cross between Bubble Gum and Unknown Ruderalis cannabis strains.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.