Buzz BACK a cross of BUZZ Bomb is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through crossing the classic BUZZ Bomb #1 X an unknown sativa-dominant hybrid strain. The true heritage of this bud is kept a closely guarded secret by its breeders, and for good reason. With its explosive heady high and long-lasting effects, Buzz Bomb is truly one of the best statives out there. The onset of the Buzz Bomb high comes on fast and hard with a tingly effect felt in the back of the head and neck. This quickly launches through your entire cerebral state, infusing you with a sense of energy and focus as well as an increase in sociability. As your mind lifts higher and higher into motivating happiness, your body will remain anchored with a lightly relaxing physical high. Thanks to these effects and its high 15-20% average THC level, Buzz Bomb is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, headaches or migraines, and ADD or ADHD. This bud has a spicy earthy flavor with a lightly sweet fruity exhale that turns minty as you continue to toke. The aroma is of minty earth with a sharp kick of spicy herbs and hash. Buzz Bomb buds have long tapered minty green nugs with bright red hairs, purple undertones and a thick coating of chunky white crystal trichomes.
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.