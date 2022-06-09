Description

Buzz BACK a cross of BUZZ Bomb is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through crossing the classic BUZZ Bomb #1 X an unknown sativa-dominant hybrid strain. The true heritage of this bud is kept a closely guarded secret by its breeders, and for good reason. With its explosive heady high and long-lasting effects, Buzz Bomb is truly one of the best statives out there. The onset of the Buzz Bomb high comes on fast and hard with a tingly effect felt in the back of the head and neck. This quickly launches through your entire cerebral state, infusing you with a sense of energy and focus as well as an increase in sociability. As your mind lifts higher and higher into motivating happiness, your body will remain anchored with a lightly relaxing physical high. Thanks to these effects and its high 15-20% average THC level, Buzz Bomb is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, headaches or migraines, and ADD or ADHD. This bud has a spicy earthy flavor with a lightly sweet fruity exhale that turns minty as you continue to toke. The aroma is of minty earth with a sharp kick of spicy herbs and hash. Buzz Bomb buds have long tapered minty green nugs with bright red hairs, purple undertones and a thick coating of chunky white crystal trichomes.