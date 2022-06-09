About this product
Candy Cream Auto is an indica-dominant cross of Candy Cream and a ruderalis strain. It displays very high resistance to plant pests, is quite productive and has high levels of THC. It is a therapeutically useful strain.
Indoors Candy Cream Auto grows to be between 40 – 90 cm. tall and produces yields of 350 – 500 gr/m2 in a life cycle of 60 – 65 days. Outdoors each plant can yield between 35 – 100 gr/plant.
Its scent and taste are sweet and earthy in nature. THC production is good at 18% with 1.6% CBD. It has a well-balanced effect and is of use to the medical Marijuana community.
Indoors Candy Cream Auto grows to be between 40 – 90 cm. tall and produces yields of 350 – 500 gr/m2 in a life cycle of 60 – 65 days. Outdoors each plant can yield between 35 – 100 gr/plant.
Its scent and taste are sweet and earthy in nature. THC production is good at 18% with 1.6% CBD. It has a well-balanced effect and is of use to the medical Marijuana community.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.