About this product
Overpowering high! ( FOR THOSE WHO DONT LIKE STRONG HIGHS THIS ONES NOT FOR YOU
You’ll instantly get blasted into another planet, recommended for those with a high tolerance.
Smell the fumes. A boosted and refined mixture of gas, fuel and diesel that pack a punch!
Discreet. Growing up to 90cm, the compact structure is ideal for stealth growers.
Super tough. This plant can easily withstand colder climates and is highly resilient to pests.
Easy to grow. Ideal strain for those new to autoflowers.
Boosted and refined. An auto version that’s even stronger than the original!
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.