Cherry Pie itself is a cross of Durban Poison and Grandaddy Purple. This famous clone from the USA then got crossed with ruderalis genetics by GeneSeeds to create Auto Cherry Pie.



The indica-dominant plant grows to a good size of 70–140cm. From seed to harvest, it takes Auto Cherry Pie about 70 days, after which you can harvest dense flowers with a thick layer of trichomes and large calyxes. The strain features a high bud-to-leaf-ratio, which means that you don’t have to manicure that much when harvesting. Better yet, yields will be comparably high for an autoflowering strain. This is the new generation of auto strains that rival their photoperiod counterparts when it comes to potency and productivity.



Auto Cherry Pie induces a powerful high that showcases the best qualities of both its parents. It is a well-balanced effect of both mental and physical distinction, perfect for daily use. It also boasts some medicinal properties. The presence of Durban Poison makes Auto Cherry Pie clear-headed and functional, while GDP genetics make the experience relaxing and capable of soothing aches and pains. The flavour and aroma of Auto Cherry Pie are fruity and similar to the original Cherry Pie, but with more sweet, floral tones.