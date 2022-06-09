Description

Lemon Cane, not to be confused with “Lemon Cheesecake,” or Lemon Cake is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Lemon OG with the powerful Jesus OG strain. If you’re looking for a delicious flavor and a kick of wake-and-bake effects, you’ve found it! Lemon Cake has a taste that’s truly unique, with sweet vanilla and bright citrus dancing over your tongue with each tasty toke. The aroma is very sweet and citrusy with a touch of earthy spices as the nugs are broken apart and burned. The Lemon Cake high is just as delicious as the flavor, with eye-opening effects that will get you up and moving almost immediately. Lemon Cake has a bright onset that infuses you with a sense of happiness in both mind and body. You’ll feel a lift in euphoria that is accompanied by a touch of energy and focus. Some users will experience an increase in creativity at this point, with effects that lend themselves well to any artistic undertaking. Thanks to these effects and its high 19-20% average THC level, Lemon Cake is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress, depression, nausea or appetite loss, chronic fatigue, and headaches or migraines. This bud has fluffy neon green heart-shaped nugs with thin yellowish hairs and a coating of crystal clear trichomes.