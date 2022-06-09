Auto Mazar is an impressive and hardy autoflowering cannabis strain that grows at a rapid rate and pumps out fantastic yields. Auto Mazar is a flexible strain and thrives well in a variety of growing mediums from soil to hydroponic set ups.



The strain is a descendant from prize winning Mazar, a strain derived from pure Afghan and Skunk genetics, giving the plant a strong indica heritage. Now this strain has been provided with ruderalis genetics to bring an autoflowering version to the market.



Auto Mazar can deal with both indoor and outdoor environments well, and will also display desirable results when cultivated in a greenhouse. The strain can be expected to be ready for harvest around 10 weeks.



Auto Mazar® is a high performance autoflower, she is robust and easy to grow. She is also a reliable producer of great quality cannabis whether grown in soil, coco fibre or a hydro system. Auto Mazar® delivers a genuinely strong and long lasting high. This is one of the most consistent autoflowers ever created and remains Dutch Passion’s best selling autoflower for all the right reasons. Original Mazar is a legendary prize-winning variety which needs no introduction; we crossed this with an indica-dominant auto to create Auto Mazar®. The plants typically reach 70-80cm, they grow strongly and yield extremely well. New growers often crop 50g+ of sticky potent bud per plant. Experienced growers routinely crop 100-200g+ per plant especially in hydro systems. The best result so far is 900g.



