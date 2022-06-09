About this product
WE DROPPED THESE SEEDS , LOST THEIR CATEGORY, DONT KNOW WHAT THEY ARE , AND WE COULDNT TELL YOU ANYTHING EXCEPT THEY ARE EITHER AUTO OR PHOTOPERIOD SEEDS AND A MIXTURE OF AUTOS OR PHOTOS OF TOP SHELF GENETICS !
ENJOY GROWING THESE OUT THEY ARE ALL FEMINIZED SEEDS, BUT WE HAVE NO CLUE WHAT THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY WILL GROW INTO !
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.