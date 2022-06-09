An American Strain, improved over the years

Soon after establishing itself in the Holland growing scene, Northern Lights became the standard for indoor cannabis cultivation. Its influence spread worldwide as it went on to become one of the foundations of modern cannabis breeding. In recent years, different growing and breeding techniques have resulted in Northern Lights variants that harness the best attributes of this legend, while adding something unique to the equation. NukeHeads Northern Light Automatic is a perfect mix of new and old.



Being both autoflowering and feminized, Northern Light Automatic is a versatile strain that is as perfect for discreet indoor growers as it is for high-volume home-growers outdoors. After a brief vegetative phase, this strain begins producing an abundance of flowers, finishing its entire life cycle in 10–12 weeks after planting the seed.



Insane yields for an auto

Northern Light Automatic provides a generous harvest and might be one of the highest-yielding autoflowering strains available. Growing to a height of around 90–120cm, it is quite a large plant for an auto, which explains its yields of up to 200g/plant outdoors and a whopping 550g/m² indoors.



Much like the original Northern Lights, our Northern Light Automatic has a nice, sweet taste and a comfortable physical effect accompanied by cerebral stimulation. It’s the same classic strain, just with an autoflowering twist—which also makes it a great strain for medical users.