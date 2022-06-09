Orange Creamsicle Auto produced for us privately. MTG seeds we believe is the originator of this strain and seed stocks, but we don’t ask too much questions :).



Were proud to have and offer this strain to our growers. OCA is a sativa-dominant strain that’s a lot like the iced dessert that it’s named after. It’s creamy and has a melt-in-your-mouth effect that leaves many users savoring the delicious aftertaste it leaves.



But this strain is about so much more than just the mouth-watering flavor. Here’s all you need to know.



What Is the Orange Creamsicle Strain?

Orange Creamsicle was created using two of the sweetest strains around – Juicy Fruit and Orange Crush. The former is a sativa-dominant bud with a creamy flavor, while the latter is an indica strain with a tangy taste and aroma. Orange Creamsicle is a 60/40 sativa-dominant strain with a THC range of between 15-17%.



The strain was created by MGT Seeders, breeders who supply dispensaries in California with various limited edition strains.



Effects

The Orange Creamsicle high starts with a slow-building, euphoric lift that boosts the user’s mood and leaves you feeling completely relaxed. As your mood intensifies, so do your energy levels, until you reach peak motivation and pure happiness. At this point, you will be hit by a sense of calm and a touch of lethargy.



This strain is fast-acting and delivers a rush of euphoria to the user’s brain immediately after a few puffs. However, at first, it’s subtle and gradually intensifies. The sensation is best described as being cradled in the clouds as you drift off to new heights.



You will often see Orange Creamsicle users with big smiles on their faces. After all, the initial onset inspires a deep sense of happiness from within. Some might even feel ecstatic as moods enhance and worries melt away.



A few minutes after smoking, users will feel a constriction of blood vessels around the temples and eyes. Eventually, you will also notice a boost in freely-associated thought. However, rather than being intensely cerebral, the mental effects are subtle.



Typically, users will still be able to converse and carry on with creative or analytical tasks in front of them. As the high intensifies, you can expect a gradual feeling of physical relaxation, eliminating muscle tension, and making it easier to breathe.



The combination of physical and mental effects can help to take the edge off a long and stressful day, allowing for some mellow introspective time.



Aroma

Orange Creamsicle has a wonderfully sweet and tropical scent. It can best be likened to newly ripened oranges or mangoes which instantly transport you to a grove of fruits. There are tangy, bright citrus accents that are sugar-coated. Blending in are subtle notes of wet soil and vanilla, which become more noticeable when you crush or combust the buds.



Flavor

Orange Creamsicle is infamous for its super creamy and vanilla citrus flavor, which stays on the tongue long after you take a toke.



This strain really does taste like its namesake. It’s citric like oranges but dipped in a sweet, creamy, vanilla flavoring. On the exhale, you can expect a tropical but milky aftertaste that lingers long after the last puff.



Appearance

Orange Creamsicle stands out with its large, solid flowers that are kind of cylindrical in shape – they taper slightly from base to tip. The densely-packed leaves are mossy green in color. There are bright orange pistils that stand out vibrantly against the leaves, and an abundance of translucent white trichomes give the flowers a silvery shine.



Orange Creamsicle Grow Info

Orange Creamsicle has a similar growth pattern to Juicy Fruit – its sativa parent. Performance is best when grown in the warm climate of many equatorial or Medittarean regions. It grows tall and produces airy, tapered buds. When exposed to constant sunlight, the plant flowers fast and yields high.



