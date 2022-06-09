Pez



A sweet aroma of candy accounts for the name of this hybrid with a sativa/indica ratio of roughly 50:50. That even balance makes for a complex mix of cerebral and physical effects. The body buzz is calming and euphoric, while the cerebral high is clear-headed, creative, energetic, and focused. It’s an effective combination for treating anxiety, ADHD, and everyday stress.



With original Afghani and Pakistani parents, Pez boasts THC levels between 15% and 20%, though some samples have tested above 23%. CBD is much, much lower, too low to make this a good choice for treating epilepsy and other conditions that require that chemical.



The flavor, like the smell, is sweet, though it also includes notes of flowers and fruit. The nugs are light green with orange hairs and a decent layer of crystals.



Patients can expect dry mouth and red eyes, which are typically the most common negatives associated with medical strains, but there are few public reports on the subject.



Pez the strain is much less popular than Pez the candy, though it does fairly well. It sells best in Washington and California.