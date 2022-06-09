About this product
Made famous by the James Franco and Seth Rogen stoner comedy of the same name, Pineapple Express is a popular sativa-leaning hybrid. Contrary to its depiction in film as a government-created experimental drug with military applications, Pineapple Express is a cross between landrace sativa Hawaiian and hybrid Trainwreck, which is itself a cross between far-flung landraces from Mexico, Thailand, and Afghanistan. Although there’s no consensus on whether or not the Pineapple Express strain lent the 2008 movie its name or vice versa, there’s no doubting the appeal of this well-balanced hybrid. Its THC content can clock in anywhere between 15% and a staggering 26%; certain phenotypes also contain small amounts of the pain-relieving cannabinoid CBD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.