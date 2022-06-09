The Pink Runtz Auto is the cross-breed of Gelato and Skittlez. Pink Runtz weed has a delicious flavor and a vibrant look. If you like fruity and sweet marijuana strains, it could quickly become your go-to. This pressure has a profoundly calming high that soothes your mind and leaves you feeling euphoric for the rest of the day. Switch to Pink Runtz cannabis if you’re looking for a relaxing, out-of-body experience.



THC levels in the Pink Runtz strain can range from 23% to 25%. It can get as high as 29% in some situations. The high THC content creates a powerful body buzz that is ideal for promoting a restful night’s sleep. Pink Runtz’s medicinal use is often motivated by stress, nausea, loss of appetite, pain, and mood swings.



