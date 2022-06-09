About this product
The Pink Runtz Auto is the cross-breed of Gelato and Skittlez. Pink Runtz weed has a delicious flavor and a vibrant look. If you like fruity and sweet marijuana strains, it could quickly become your go-to. This pressure has a profoundly calming high that soothes your mind and leaves you feeling euphoric for the rest of the day. Switch to Pink Runtz cannabis if you’re looking for a relaxing, out-of-body experience.
THC levels in the Pink Runtz strain can range from 23% to 25%. It can get as high as 29% in some situations. The high THC content creates a powerful body buzz that is ideal for promoting a restful night’s sleep. Pink Runtz’s medicinal use is often motivated by stress, nausea, loss of appetite, pain, and mood swings.
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.