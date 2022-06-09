About this product
Purple Banana Split AUTO is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tangie X Banana Sherbet strains. If you’re after an insanely delicious flavor and a long-lasting high, you’ve found it with Banana Split. This lovely lady packs a super delicious sweet fruity cherries and cream flavor into each and every high-powered toke. The aroma follows the same profile, with a lightly tropical overtone that’s accented by sour citrus and heavy cream. The Banana Split high is just as delectable as the flavor, with effects that are perfect for a lazy day when you need to get up and moving but don’t have much of anything to really accomplish. It starts with a subtle lift, boosting your mood and leaving you feeling totally euphoric with a sense of cerebral energy and motivation. This is accompanied by a deeply relaxing body high that fills your entire being with a sense of calm without causing sedation or sleepiness in the slightest. Thanks to these effects and its high 22-25% average THC level, Banana Split is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress, depression, chronic pain, inflammation, and chronic fatigue. This bud has oversized grape-shaped olive green nugs with bright yellow-orange hairs and a coating of amber crystal trichomes.
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.