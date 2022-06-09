Purple Banana Split AUTO is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the infamous Tangie X Banana Sherbet strains. If you’re after an insanely delicious flavor and a long-lasting high, you’ve found it with Banana Split. This lovely lady packs a super delicious sweet fruity cherries and cream flavor into each and every high-powered toke. The aroma follows the same profile, with a lightly tropical overtone that’s accented by sour citrus and heavy cream. The Banana Split high is just as delectable as the flavor, with effects that are perfect for a lazy day when you need to get up and moving but don’t have much of anything to really accomplish. It starts with a subtle lift, boosting your mood and leaving you feeling totally euphoric with a sense of cerebral energy and motivation. This is accompanied by a deeply relaxing body high that fills your entire being with a sense of calm without causing sedation or sleepiness in the slightest. Thanks to these effects and its high 22-25% average THC level, Banana Split is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress, depression, chronic pain, inflammation, and chronic fatigue. This bud has oversized grape-shaped olive green nugs with bright yellow-orange hairs and a coating of amber crystal trichomes.



