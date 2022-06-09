“We have been breeding this strain for a number of years. After test-growing hundreds of phenotype, we came upon two Beautiful Purple Expressions and created “FEM” Seeds from them.



The parents are World Class Cup Winners and have been Certified Lab Tested at 28% THC and has hit 34% on the high side ! .



She starts showing purple at about 7 weeks, and by week 9-10 she can become very dark purple. The buds are tight, rock hard and have a VERY Pungent Fruity Smell and flavor.



This has been our personal pain medicine for years” ~ Nuclear Dawn Genetics



