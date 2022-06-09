We crossed in some Purple Haze with the Mimosa strain. This is is one of the latest cannabis crossings that came out as the experiment between two stable genetics, which produced the hybrid plant that is similar to mimosa flower. This beautiful flower has colorful patterns and smells that remind of this flower and it quickly spread out all over the continent and hit the shelves of the dispensaries. Something that sets it apart is the mimosa-like aroma. We will describe the scent, flavor, genetics, effects, medical values, growing tips as well as the places where to buy this fantastic flower that is truly something new on the cannabis market. Feel free to take a look at our FAQ section and whether you are unable to find an answer to your question, do not hesitate to contact us so we could update and expand the list with more questions and answers.



Mimosa weed entered the main stage of the cannabis market three years ago in Denver and since then it is one of the most frequent choices for morning smoke. The breeders from Symbiotic Genetics decided to cross the Purple Punch and Clementine strains so they could see the final result of these two fantastic strains. They did create this weed. It became a successful and highly wanted flower instantly, to the point where dispensaries could not have it enough in stock as people started buying it like crazy. This was, of course, due to its incredible sweet smell but also due to the stable genetics and Sativa-dominant phenotype that gave fantastic focus to those who like to spark up in the morning.