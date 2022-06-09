PURPLE-1A



THIS STRAIN COMES IN A LAND RACE PHOTO PERIOD STRAIN, BUT OUR BREEDERS HAVE PRODUCED THIS IN A FEMINIZED AUTO VARIATION WE FEEL CATERS TO THOSE WHO LOVE AUTO STRAINS ! WE WILL BE OFFERING THIS IN LAND RACE FORM AS WELL SO BE ON THE LOOK OUT ONCE OUR SUPPLIER STOCKS US !



Panama combines 3 excellent sativas from Panama. It is one of the most popular, powerful and high yielding sativa in our catalog.



Very elaborated hybrid of great potency and vegetative vigor. It produces beautiful, large, dense flowers full of trichomes, often showing reddish and pinkish pistils when flowering, traits usually associated with the mythic Panama Red and Colombia Punto Rojo strains.



Panama is probably the best american pure sativa hybrid bred in the last 20 years.



Its aroma and effect are reminiscent of the best Colombian and Panama Red sativas from the 70’s.