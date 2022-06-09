About this product
PURPLE-1A
THIS STRAIN COMES IN A LAND RACE PHOTO PERIOD STRAIN, BUT OUR BREEDERS HAVE PRODUCED THIS IN A FEMINIZED AUTO VARIATION WE FEEL CATERS TO THOSE WHO LOVE AUTO STRAINS ! WE WILL BE OFFERING THIS IN LAND RACE FORM AS WELL SO BE ON THE LOOK OUT ONCE OUR SUPPLIER STOCKS US !
Panama combines 3 excellent sativas from Panama. It is one of the most popular, powerful and high yielding sativa in our catalog.
Very elaborated hybrid of great potency and vegetative vigor. It produces beautiful, large, dense flowers full of trichomes, often showing reddish and pinkish pistils when flowering, traits usually associated with the mythic Panama Red and Colombia Punto Rojo strains.
Panama is probably the best american pure sativa hybrid bred in the last 20 years.
Its aroma and effect are reminiscent of the best Colombian and Panama Red sativas from the 70’s.
THIS STRAIN COMES IN A LAND RACE PHOTO PERIOD STRAIN, BUT OUR BREEDERS HAVE PRODUCED THIS IN A FEMINIZED AUTO VARIATION WE FEEL CATERS TO THOSE WHO LOVE AUTO STRAINS ! WE WILL BE OFFERING THIS IN LAND RACE FORM AS WELL SO BE ON THE LOOK OUT ONCE OUR SUPPLIER STOCKS US !
Panama combines 3 excellent sativas from Panama. It is one of the most popular, powerful and high yielding sativa in our catalog.
Very elaborated hybrid of great potency and vegetative vigor. It produces beautiful, large, dense flowers full of trichomes, often showing reddish and pinkish pistils when flowering, traits usually associated with the mythic Panama Red and Colombia Punto Rojo strains.
Panama is probably the best american pure sativa hybrid bred in the last 20 years.
Its aroma and effect are reminiscent of the best Colombian and Panama Red sativas from the 70’s.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.