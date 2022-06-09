PURPLE ROCK CANDY is another amazing creation from Nuclear Dawn Genetics, one of our Premier Seed Breeders. She is a blend of the “Medi Bud” and “Purple Dawn” strains. Both 60/40 Sativa Hybrids have 7 feet tall potentials and produce MONSTER TROPHY COLAS if left untrained. LST and Supercropping training techniques result in HUGE bushes littered with Rock hard Nuggs and heavy yields. This girl was let growing 12 weeks into bloom to ensure large mature seeds!

Purple Rock Candy’s Proud Parents:



MEDI BUD: Medi Bud first appeared in the late 1990s at Dutch Coffee Shoppes of Amsterdam. Primarily used as a Medicinal aid, Medi Bud is a 60/40 Sativa Hybrid feature-packed with an overpowering Floral Kush-like aroma, Large yielding Golden colored ROCK hard buds, and a very calming and potent sedative effect. Nuclear Dawn Genetics has been growing this strain over 12 years with consistent stable phenotypes results that are surely aimed to please any connoisseur !



PURPLE DAWN: “We have been breeding this strain for a number of years. After test-growing hundreds of phenotype, we came upon two Beautiful Purple Expressions and created “FEM” Seeds from them. The parents are World Class Cup Winners and have been Certified Lab Tested at 28% THC. She starts showing purple at about 7 weeks, and by week 9-10 she can become very dark purple. The buds are tight, rock hard and have a VERY Pungent Fruity Smell and flavor. This has been our personal pain medicine for years.” – from Nuclear Dawn Genetics (see their Purple Dawn grow video below)



** PERSONAL FINDINGS: We have received significant results from chronic pain, nausea and chronic insomnia. It has allowed us to cease usage of all doctor prescribed Opioids. We also have testimonials from PTSD sufferers and chemotherapy patients who receive greater medicinal benefits than mainstream alternatives!