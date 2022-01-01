Purple Punch x Sunset sherbet x ruderalis



Purple Sunset is a cross of our purple punch and Sunset Sherbet autoflowers. It is a hybrid – indica dominate strain and is reliable for those who need a strong medication to relieve pain, stress or depression.



It has a sugary-sweet scent and a taste that will remind you of a delicious grape flavored candy. Purple Sunset strives with large, potent, frosty flowers of purple that will leave your fingers sticky and your mind relaxed. This amazing sensation will then turn into a full body high that could make you lazy and ready to catch some Z’s.



Purple Sunset is great for both indoors and outdoors, providing large yields and buds with a flower period of just 63 to 70 days