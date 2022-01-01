About this product
Purple Punch x Sunset sherbet x ruderalis
Purple Sunset is a cross of our purple punch and Sunset Sherbet autoflowers. It is a hybrid – indica dominate strain and is reliable for those who need a strong medication to relieve pain, stress or depression.
It has a sugary-sweet scent and a taste that will remind you of a delicious grape flavored candy. Purple Sunset strives with large, potent, frosty flowers of purple that will leave your fingers sticky and your mind relaxed. This amazing sensation will then turn into a full body high that could make you lazy and ready to catch some Z’s.
Purple Sunset is great for both indoors and outdoors, providing large yields and buds with a flower period of just 63 to 70 days
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.