About this product
Dominant Origins
10% Sativa / 90% Indica
Parents of Auto Cream Candy Fem
Cream Caramel x Lowryder
Typical Effects
Highly relaxing and sedating, Auto Cream Candy Fem will put you to sleep with the scent of vanilla.
Flavour
Vanilla, Pineapple
Impediments
Dry mouth, Dry eyes
CBD Range
0-1%
THC Range
18%
Physical Characteristics
Beautiful and beefy buds burst with vanilla scented trichome-rich pistils and sugar leaves.
Growing Information
Grows well indoor, outdoor, and in greenhouses
Indoor
Flowering time:
8 – 9 weeks
Yield:
350 – 500 grams/m2
Outdoor
Plant Height:
90 – 110 cm
Yield:
50 – 130 grams/plant
About this brand
NukeHeads
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.