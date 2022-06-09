Skunk #1 Auto is an autoflowering version of the iconic Skunk #1 strain. It combines original Skunk genetics with a powerful ruderalis, making for a potent, fast-flowering auto with great yields.



Skunk #1 is arguably one of the most iconic cannabis strains, making its mark as one first proper indica-sativa hybrids. And this new version is no different; Skunk #1 Automatic is a great testimony to its predecessor, producing really balanced hybrid effects that combine the best of indica and sativa. Expect a subtle body stone that leaves you feeling relaxed, combined with just enough cerebral stimulation to give you enough energy and motivation to still get on with your day-to-day.



Altogether, this strain will make you feel euphoric, happy, and possibly even slightly creative. While this strain isn’t known to produce couch-lock, its high potency can be a bit overwhelming for some users, so be sure to take it easy.



The effects of Skunk #1 Auto aren’t just great for recreational use. In fact, many medical Marijuana patients turn to this strain for relief from a wide variety of symptoms and conditions. Thanks to its consistent physical effects, Skunk #1 Auto is renowned for helping relieve pain as well as physical symptoms of stress. Many patients also find this strain helps relieve depression, nausea, and muscle spasms. Skunk #1 Automatic is also renowned as a natural appetite stimulant.



The aroma and flavors of Skunk#1 Auto very closely resemble its predecessor. These buds usually produce a strong, pungent aroma (characteristically known as “skunky’) that’ll easily stink out an entire room. It also boasts nice, well-rounded earthy undertones and sweet flavor that makes for a delicious smoking/vaping experience.



Skunk plants are renowned for their trouble-free growing. And by combining traditional Skunk genetics with a sturdy ruderalis, things just got a whole lot easier. Skunk #1 Automatic plants are sturdy growers that do extremely well under lights but can also produce great results outdoors in sunny, warm conditions. Flowering time is between 45-55 days, at which point you can expect to harvest some delicious, trichome-rich buds.



GROW YOUR OWN SKUNK 1 AUTOFLOWERING

GROW DIFFICULTY

EASY

FLOWERING TYPE

AUTOFLOWERING

FROM SEED TO HARVEST

10-12 WEEKS

YIELD (INDOOR)

MEDIUM

YIELD (OUTDOOR)

MEDIUM

HEIGHT (INDOOR)

SHORT

HEIGHT (OUTDOOR)

SHORT

