The Stardawg genetic receives its name for the crystallized and bright trichomes that make this variety dazzle anyone. It is a hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dawg.
FastBuds Stardawg Autoflowering version is a very potent strain with a THC level of up to 22%. Consumers can be prepared for a very strong cerebral experience, accompanied by a major bodily heaviness.
Its smell is spectacular and the simple fact of smelling it makes you feel happy and positive! In addition, Stardawg is ideal to help patients combat stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.