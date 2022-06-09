Strawberry Nugget:

Automatic flowering mostly indica variety



Sour Strawberry Kush (Bog Seeds) x 24 Carat F3 – Pink Pheno



Purple Dawn:

“We have been breeding this strain for a number of years. After test-growing hundreds of phenotype, we came upon two Beautiful Purple Expressions and created “FEM” Seeds from them.



The parents are World Class Cup Winners and have been Certifed Lab Tested at 28% THC.



She starts showing purple at about 7 weeks, and by week 9-10 she can become very dark purple. The buds are tight, rock hard and have a VERY Pungent Fruity Smell and flavor.



This has been our personal pain medicine for years” ~ Nuclear Dawn Genetics



Information on this strain is limited.



If the plants don’t auto flower within a month and half then manual light cycle changes must be made to get it into bloom.