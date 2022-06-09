Think of Tangie as a variation on a theme. It’s basically a reworking of Tangerine Dream, but with different genetics. Tangie is a cross of California Orange, an even sativa/indica hybrid, and a Skunk strain, while Tangerine Dream is a combo of A5 and the legendary G-13. Though they don’t share many genes, the two Tangerines share a strong, sweet flavor reminiscent of tangerines and other citrus fruits. Tangie is sativa-heavy, and though the exact ratio of sativa to indica is unclear, it’s probably at least 70:30. That means an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria, plus a focused boost of happiness. It’s good for treating several disorders, though specifics are hard to come by: nausea, anxiety, lack of appetite, and depression. The only widely reported problems are bloodshot eyes and dry mouth, so this may be a good choice for patients sensitive to side effects. Maximum THC levels of more than 22% make this a potent choice for patients who have been smoking for some time; it may be overpowering for first-timers. Look for Tangie in Colorado and Arizona, and on the West Coast.