Think of Tangie as a variation on a theme. It’s basically a reworking of Tangerine Dream, but with different genetics. Tangie is a cross of California Orange, an even sativa/indica hybrid, and a Skunk strain, while Tangerine Dream is a combo of A5 and the legendary G-13. Though they don’t share many genes, the two Tangerines share a strong, sweet flavor reminiscent of tangerines and other citrus fruits. Tangie is sativa-heavy, and though the exact ratio of sativa to indica is unclear, it’s probably at least 70:30. That means an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria, plus a focused boost of happiness. It’s good for treating several disorders, though specifics are hard to come by: nausea, anxiety, lack of appetite, and depression. The only widely reported problems are bloodshot eyes and dry mouth, so this may be a good choice for patients sensitive to side effects. Maximum THC levels of more than 22% make this a potent choice for patients who have been smoking for some time; it may be overpowering for first-timers. Look for Tangie in Colorado and Arizona, and on the West Coast.
At NukeHeads Seed Bank, we don't just send you seeds in plastic cardboard like other seed banks do. Oh, No, we have engineers on deck who 3D design a custom lab container for you and we 3D print the lab container with your name on it custom to you. Furthermore, we do design stress test to ensure rigorous dimensional integrity is maintained and all of our designs are tested to withstand at minimum 100lbs of crush force. We aim to ensure your seeds arrive happy and healthy in a lab container that you can show your patients or customers that emphasizes your seriousness as a cultivator.