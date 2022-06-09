THE DUKE GROWS ” WEDDING LIGHTS “



(For customers reading, yep yep this means one of your favorite youtubers is starting his own line up of genetics. The DUKE GROWS . Visit his channel by clicking HERE )



( We are still awaiting some more details from the Duke about these exciting genetics he’s producing so stay tuned for updated information )



Wedding lights is a nice frosty pungent auto that should surely please any grower. Very friendly to new growers or grower with very little space and still get excellent yields and results. If you’ve been following ” The Duke Grows ” on youtube you have surely come to enjoy the nice calming voice he presents and these genetics produce that relaxed effect the duke likes and he’s finally able to to share it with you. We will be THC testing this strain once we have grown out this strain here at NukeHeads and will get back with some basic data as we work with the Duke on crosses he makes, but with the lineage that produced this auto were expect mid to high 20’s in THC. This is a very limited and select offering from the Duke as it’s all new here at NukeHeads and we ask ANYONE who buys this genetic once you have grown it out please send in photos to us so we can add them to this page. We will of course list your name under the photo to give you credit so you can brag to the homies your work made it on the NukeHeads website. Wedding lights a nice cross of Wedding Cake, and Northern lights with an additional select cross we care not to share in order to keep The Dukes work proprietary presents to you a specimen that is built for indoor growing. Since this cross is new to us we have no reports of outdoor growers to inform us how well this does outdoors as this genetic was produced in the northern states of USA and these colder climates means this genetic should do very well even if your fighting lower temps in your grow. Due to customers already pre-ordering we quickly created this page to list this genetic for sale, but we are awaiting future notes from the Duke Himself on what he’d like to say about this cross, but he mostly shares his thoughts on his youtube channel. CLICK HERE TO VISIT HIS CHANNEL