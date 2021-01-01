NuTeir Hemp
About this product
Delta 8 THC Organic and Natural Gummies – 25 MG each
This Delta 8 product is Hemp derived.
These gummies pack a punch at 25MG each with our one of a kind high terpene profile. Using the purest distillate on the market available with 96% of natural terpenes for superb euphoric, happy, and relaxing effects. Unlike the psychoactive effects of delta 9 THC, you can get the therapeutic benefits of delta 8 THC with a milder buzz.
Perks:
Organic and Natural
Delta-9 THC Free
Natural Terpenes
Vegan
Suggested Use: Take 1-3 gummy orally per servings. Adjust serving if necessary. Microdose til desired effects
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors and Color, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Hemp Extract
This Delta 8 product is Hemp derived.
These gummies pack a punch at 25MG each with our one of a kind high terpene profile. Using the purest distillate on the market available with 96% of natural terpenes for superb euphoric, happy, and relaxing effects. Unlike the psychoactive effects of delta 9 THC, you can get the therapeutic benefits of delta 8 THC with a milder buzz.
Perks:
Organic and Natural
Delta-9 THC Free
Natural Terpenes
Vegan
Suggested Use: Take 1-3 gummy orally per servings. Adjust serving if necessary. Microdose til desired effects
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors and Color, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Hemp Extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!