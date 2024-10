"Panda Fruits White Peach 100mg THC:100mg CBG. Smooth white peach flavor with a relaxing infusion of CBG to take the edge off. Life’s a peach with Panda at your side!

CBG is Neuroprotective, it is known to decreases inflammation and free radicals throughout the body and nervous system. CBG increases GABA, the chemical in our nervous system that slows things down. GABA decreases anxiety and improves sleep.



Panda Fruits are made with pectin and real fruit puree so that melts in your mouth, not your pocket. Always vegan.



100mg THC and 100mg CBG per bag, 5mg THC and CBG per piece. "

