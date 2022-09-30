About this product
Attentive minds will enjoy this hybrid’s ability to deliver sharp, cognitive focus while calming the body and lifting the spirit. It’s designed to make you feel present and at ease. This tropical flavor profile will evoke feelings of calm as if you were on vacation.
The terpene myrcene lays a calming foundation upon inhalation while pinene and caryophyllene simultaneously uplift and allow the mind to feel at ease. Limonene inspires creative introspection while the body remains feeling active, rounding out this blend’s balanced effects.
Potency Results: THC: 70.85%, CBD: 8.40%
Prominent Terpenes: Myrcene, pinene, caryophyllene, limonene, humulene
*Individual batch testing on products may vary.
About this brand
Nuvata
Whether you’re looking for an aid to wellness and mindfulness or simply to add a little extra flavor to life, Nuvata’s premium vaporizers deliver cannabis that’s perfectly suited for your needs.
Our process of combining cannabinoids and terpenoids, paired with our deep understanding of the ‘entourage effect’, allows us to create enhanced states of mind, body, and everywhere in between. Terpenoid research is the fascinating frontier of cannabis innovation, and through it, we can customize sensational effects to provide a personalized experience.
Our premium vaporizers are fashionable, efficient, and inconspicuous so you can spend your time focused on the positive effects of cannabis, not the logistics of consumption and worries of stigmatization. They are ready to use at the point of reveal and optimized to seamlessly blend into your daily routine.
Nuvata’s goal is to make it simple and easy for you to enjoy the wellness, mindfulness, and fun that cannabis can bring to life.
Our process of combining cannabinoids and terpenoids, paired with our deep understanding of the 'entourage effect', allows us to create enhanced states of mind, body, and everywhere in between. Terpenoid research is the fascinating frontier of cannabis innovation, and through it, we can customize sensational effects to provide a personalized experience.
Our premium vaporizers are fashionable, efficient, and inconspicuous so you can spend your time focused on the positive effects of cannabis, not the logistics of consumption and worries of stigmatization. They are ready to use at the point of reveal and optimized to seamlessly blend into your daily routine.
Nuvata's goal is to make it simple and easy for you to enjoy the wellness, mindfulness, and fun that cannabis can bring to life.