Embark on a flavor adventure with Blue Raspberry Delta 9 Drink Mix. Immerse your senses in the bold and tangy essence of blue raspberries, as this iconic mix effortlessly turns water into a refreshing burst of vibrancy. Dive into the cool and sweet sensation, making every sip an instant mood lifter. Blue Raspberry – a thrilling twist on tradition, delivering a wave of irresistible flavor in every drop.



Dosage: 25mg per packet | 250mg per box



Serving Size: 1 Packet



Servings per Box: 10 packets



Suggested Usage:



-Pour 1 packet into a glass of water or water bottle



-Stir glass of water or shake bottle of water



-Drink and enjoy responsibly



Note: If required more sweetness, add more sugar to your desired needs

read more