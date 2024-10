Indulge in the sweet nostalgia of Cherry Delta 9 Drink Mix. Bursting with bold cherry flavor, this iconic mix effortlessly transforms water into a refreshing symphony of taste. Instantly mix up smiles and quench your thirst with the classic goodness of Cherry, a timeless favorite.



Dosage: 25mg per packet | 250mg per box



Serving Size: 1 Packet



Servings per Box: 10 packets



Suggested Usage:



-Pour 1 packet into a glass of water or water bottle



-Stir glass of water or shake bottle of water



-Drink and enjoy responsibly



Note: If required more sweetness, add more sugar to your desired needs

