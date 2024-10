Savor the timeless allure of Grape Delta 9 Drink Mix. Infused with the rich essence of plump grapes, this iconic mix transforms ordinary water into an extraordinary burst of fruity delight. Refreshingly sweet and irresistibly grapey, it’s the perfect way to elevate your hydration game. Experience the classic joy of Grape – a flavor sensation that stands the test of time.



Dosage: 25mg per packet | 250mg per box



Serving Size: 1 Packet



Servings per Box: 10 packets



Suggested Usage:



-Pour 1 packet into a glass of water or water bottle



-Stir glass of water or shake bottle of water



-Drink and enjoy responsibly



Note: If required more sweetness, add more sugar to your desired needs

read more