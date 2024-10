Escape to a tropical paradise with Peach Mango Delta 9 Drink Mix. Immerse yourself in the luscious blend of sun-kissed peaches and succulent mangoes, as this exotic mix transforms water into a refreshing oasis of flavor. The perfect symphony of sweet and tangy notes, Peach Mango is a delicious getaway in every sip. Elevate your refreshment experience and let the flavors of paradise transport you to a world of pure delight.



Dosage: 25mg per packet | 250mg per box



Serving Size: 1 Packet



Servings per Box: 10 packets



Suggested Usage:



-Pour 1 packet into a glass of water or water bottle



-Stir glass of water or shake bottle of water



-Drink and enjoy responsibly



Note: If required more sweetness, add more sugar to your desired needs

read more