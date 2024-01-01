About this product
NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape takes convenience to the next level. Get ready for an amazing flavor experience in every puff of this pre-filled cartridge, which contains a ultra-potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate with 900mg+ per cartridge. This cartridge is heated by a ceramic heating element for an even smoother taste. Plus, no additives, fillers or solvents are used – just pure hemp distillate goodness! Try it today and let your tastebuds go wild.
Liquid Diamond Vape Cartridge comes with a high-quality premium distillate infused with the beloved Maui Wowie strain. Known for its invigorating and uplifting effects, this strain is perfect for those seeking a balance of energy and tranquility. With each inhalation, users can enjoy the robust taste of Maui Wowie, featuring notes of tropical fruit and a hint of citrus.
Maui Wowie delivers pure relaxation and a sense of harmony to anyone who experiences it—so don’t wait, grab one today!
Strain: Maui Wowie Flavors: Tropical Fruit, Citrus Effects: Invigorating, Uplifted Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene
Strain: Hybrid
Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal
Effects: Uplifting, Calming
Main Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene
NVUS Liquid Diamond Vape Cart – Maui Wowie (1 gram)
by NVUS Labs
About this brand
NVUS Labs
We are a hemp-derivative company focused on bringing the highest quality products to our consumers. Our range of hemp products are derived from the most reliable sources and all go through stringent testing to ensure only the best results. We take pride in producing the finest products and providing customers with top-notch products and customer service.
