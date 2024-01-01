NVUS Liquid Diamond Premium Vape takes convenience to the next level. Get ready for an amazing flavor experience in every puff of this pre-filled cartridge, which contains a ultra-potent mix of 1 full gram of THCa, THC-P, and D9 distillate with 900mg+ per cartridge. This cartridge is heated by a ceramic heating element for an even smoother taste. Plus, no additives, fillers or solvents are used – just pure hemp distillate goodness! Try it today and let your tastebuds go wild.



Liquid Diamond Vape Cartridge comes with a high-quality premium distillate infused with the beloved Maui Wowie strain. Known for its invigorating and uplifting effects, this strain is perfect for those seeking a balance of energy and tranquility. With each inhalation, users can enjoy the robust taste of Maui Wowie, featuring notes of tropical fruit and a hint of citrus.



Maui Wowie delivers pure relaxation and a sense of harmony to anyone who experiences it—so don’t wait, grab one today!



Strain: Maui Wowie Flavors: Tropical Fruit, Citrus Effects: Invigorating, Uplifted Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene



Strain: Hybrid

Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Herbal

Effects: Uplifting, Calming

Main Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Humulene

